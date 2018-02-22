Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Maserati driver who seriously injured two police officers after losing control of his sports car in Brent has been jailed for more than three years.

PC Christopher Appleton and PC Samantha Clark, both in their 30s, were critically injured when Mohammed Shaikh's vehicle collided with them in Neasden on December 17.

The on-duty police officers suffered near-fatal injuries including multiple fractures and internal bleeding when Shaikh's white Maserati swerved off the North Circular Road and struck them and a vehicle near the junction with Dog Lane at 3.40am.

According to police the car came around the bend and mounted the footway colliding with another vehicle and the two officers.

PC Appleton was struck first while PC Clark was trapped between the vehicle and a house.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Shaikh was arrested at the scene and charged the following day.

Shaikh, 48 of Amberden Avenue, N3 was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday (22 February.)

He pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to a further four months imprisonment to run concurrently for failing to provide a specimen.

He has been disqualified from driving for a total of six years and three months, and will be required to take an extended driving test upon his release.

Acting borough commander for Brent,Superintendent Andy McNaughton, said: "Shaikh's dangerous driving led to a collision with two of my officers who sustained serious injuries.

"Were it not for the actions of their colleagues at the scene, their injuries may well have proved fatal. Sam and Chris are exceptional officers who have demonstrated extraordinary courage.

"They have had extensive surgery and are on a long and painful rehabilitation programme. They are both fully committed to getting back to work which speaks volumes of their character. With the support of their families and colleagues I have no doubt they will achieve this.

“Police and other emergency services routinely deal with road traffic collisions where people have been injured, but this was particularly harrowing for the officers who attended to their injured colleagues.

"Shaikh was swiftly arrested, and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. The sentence handed down reflects the severity of the collision and the injury caused."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.