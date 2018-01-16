The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Maserati driver has pleaded guilty to "dangerous driving" after two Brent police officers were seriously injured in a collision.

PC Christopher Appleton and PC Samantha Clark, both in their 30s, were carrying out an area search in Neasden when a car lost control and collided with them.

Police were called to the incident in A406 North Circular Road near the junction with Dog Lane at 3.40am on December 17.

Mohammed Shisq, 51, of Gorseway, Hatfield, appeared at Harrow Crown Court on Tuesday (January 16).

According to police, Shisq's car mounted the footway, colliding with another vehicle and the two officers.

PC Appleton was knocked clear of the car, while PC Clark was trapped beneath it.

PC Clark was removed from beneath the vehicle by London Fire Brigade officers before both officers were rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Both officers were critically injured in the crash but have since improved.

According to Metropolitan Police, PC Clark continues to recover at home while PC Appleton is receiving treatment at a hospital nearer to his home.

Shisq was arrested at the scene and taken to a north London police station.

He was charged on December 18 with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of failing to provide a specimen of breath, and was remanded in custody.

Shisq is due to be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on February 22.

Commander David Musker said: “This horrific incident is a reminder of the dangers that police officers face. We are really grateful to everyone from the London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and medical staff who rushed to our officers' aid.

“Having to deal with the horrific injuries caused by road traffic collisions is something our officers do on a relatively often basis; but to do so knowing that the people you are rushing to help our members of your own team is really difficult. “We wish them the very best in their continued recovery.”

