The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A person has died after being hit by a train at Marylebone tube station.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 5pm on Sunday (September 2) following reports of a person on the tracks along the Bakerloo Line.

The station is in lockdown following the incident and there is currently no service between Queen's Park and Piccadilly Circus.

(Image: @MuradQureshiLDN)

(Image: @MuradQureshiLDN)

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed the incident was fatal and crew were called to the station at 5.34pm.

Firefighters remain at the scene along with London Ambulance Service crew and Metropolitan Police officers.

Images of from outside the scene show guards closing down the busy station and crowds of passengers waiting outside following evacuation.

According to a passer-by the closure is currently only affecting the tube station and not mainline rail services.