Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a 15-storey block of flats in Marylebone Road.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed it was called to the fire at 2.53am on Tuesday morning (April 24).

Six fire trucks remained at the scene at 6.15am working to tackle the fire that broke out in an 11th floor apartment.

LFB confirmed two men had safely left the burning apartment by the time its officers arrived at the scene.

A further 11 people were evacuated from the building and there are no reported injuries.

You can follow all the latest updates on the incident with our live blog below.