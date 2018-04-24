Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a 15-storey block of flats in Marylebone Road.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed it was called to the fire at 2.53am on Tuesday morning (April 24).
Six fire trucks remained at the scene at 6.15am working to tackle the fire that broke out in an 11th floor apartment.
LFB confirmed two men had safely left the burning apartment by the time its officers arrived at the scene.
A further 11 people were evacuated from the building and there are no reported injuries.
You can follow all the latest updates on the incident with our live blog below.
No injuries reported in 11th floor blaze
London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed there were no reported injuries in a flat block blaze that damaged an 11th floor apartment.
An LFB spokesman said: “We were called to a fire in Marylebone Road at 2.53am on Tuesday (April 24). Six fire engines attended the fire that broke out in a flat on the 11th floor of a 15 storey building. Two male residents had left the flat when LFB officers arrived at the scene. A further 15 people were evacuated from the building. There were no reported injuries in the fire. LFB officers remain at the scene.”
See where in Marylebone Road six fire engines are tackling a flat block fire
Firefighters are attending an 11th floor flat blaze between Balcombe Street and Gloucester Place in Marylebone Road.
Marylebone Road partially closed due to "building fire"
Welcome to our live coverage of this ongoing incident.
Marylebone Road is partially closed as firefighters tackle a “building fire”, according to Transport for London (TfL).
TfL tweeted that the road is reduced to one lane eastbound between Balcombe Street and Gloucester Place.