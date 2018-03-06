The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has admitted stabbing his friend to death on the top deck of a London bus after the pair had been out drinking.

Jobless John Doherty had been out with pal Archie Sheppard, 48, before they both got on the number 189 in the early hours of April 28 last year.

It had travelled from Brent Cross to Marble Arch and was on the return journey in Marylebone when Mr Sheppard was subjected to a violent and sustained attack.

Paramedics were called to the bus in Gloucester Place but Mr Sheppard, from Neasden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Doherty, 39, was arrested in Neasden the following day and was found to be carrying two knives.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

On the first day of his trial at the Old Bailey, he pleaded guilty to the murder of Mr Sheppard as well as three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

Doherty, of Fulham, was remanded into custody to be sentenced by Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC on Friday (March 9) at the same court.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area .

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!