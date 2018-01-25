One lane of the Marylebone Flyover was closed due to a broken down lorry on Thursday morning (January 25) and motorists were told to expect delays.

The eastbound lane was closed shortly after 8am due to a broken down lorry.

At around 8.15 TfL tweeted: "Marylebone Flyover: Lane 1 (of 2) is blocked E/B by a broken down HGV. Traffic is slow on approach. Expect delays."

Motorists in the area were told to expect slow-moving traffic and delays while the incident was dealt with.

