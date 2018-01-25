One lane of the Marylebone Flyover was closed due to a broken down lorry on Thursday morning (January 25) and motorists were told to expect delays.
The eastbound lane was closed shortly after 8am due to a broken down lorry.
At around 8.15 TfL tweeted: "Marylebone Flyover: Lane 1 (of 2) is blocked E/B by a broken down HGV. Traffic is slow on approach. Expect delays."
Motorists in the area were told to expect slow-moving traffic and delays while the incident was dealt with.
Vehicle recovered
The broken down lorry has been recovered from Marylebone Road and all lanes have now been reopened.
Lane "blocked"
One of the lanes in Marylebone Road is “blocked” by a broken down lorry.
Traffic "slow on approach"
There is queuing traffic approaching the Marylebone Flyover.
Delays around Marylebone
Traffic delays are expected around the Marylebone Flyover in Westminster on Thursday morning (January 25) following reports of a broken down lorry.
The road’s eastbound lane has been closed and motorists have been warned about slow traffic and queuing in the area as the broken down vehicle is dealt with.