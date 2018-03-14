Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a flat in Marylebone.
Part of a maisonette on the second and third floor is currently alight in Dorset Square.
The Brigade was called at 11.24am on Wednesday (March 14) and fire crews from Paddington and Soho fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Fire under control
Travel delays
Traffic in the area is already affected due to construction works on the A501.
Motorists should expect delays in the area.
LFB statement
Fire location
The fire is in Dorset Square, off the A501 and close to Baker Street and Marylebone station.
Firefighters are currently tackling a fire in a flat in Dorset Square, Marylebone.
Part of a maisonette on the second and third floor is currently alight.
The blaze is ongoing and 21 firefighters are at the scene.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them.