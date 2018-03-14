Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a flat in Marylebone.

Part of a maisonette on the second and third floor is currently alight in Dorset Square.

The Brigade was called at 11.24am on Wednesday (March 14) and fire crews from Paddington and Soho fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

