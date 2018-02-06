The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for manslaughter after a Swedish national died of a head injury after an early morning fight in west London.

Antonio Chiakka, of Enfield, was sentenced to six years and six months imprisonment at the Old Bailey on Monday (February 5) after being found guilty of manslaughter.

On July 29 last year, Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a fight in Henrietta Place, Marylebone , at around 6.27am.

At the scene, officers found 49-year-old Guzman Shannan, a Swedish national who was visiting family, suffering from severe head injuries.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition by London Ambulance Service but died of his injuries four days later.

A post-mortem examination held at St George's Hospital Mortuary on August 8 gave Mr Shannan's cause of death as a head injury.

Speaking after Chiakka's sentencing on Monday (February 5), detective sergeant Matt Austin said he hopes the sentence brings his family comfort.

“Guzman Shannan was in London visiting family when he was so tragically killed,” he said. “What should have been a wonderful trip ended in tragedy for Mr Shannan and his family.

“I hope that today's sentencing brings them a measure of comfort.”

Chiakka was first charged with manslaughter on August 4 last year following an investigation by Met Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Two other men, both aged 21, were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation but were both released with no further action.

