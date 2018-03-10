Motorists in Marylebone are facing travel chaos on Saturday morning (March 10) as emergency repairs continue on a burst water main in Marylebone Road.

The faulty main has led to the closure of the A501 Marylebone Road eastbound, with very slow traffic from Marylebone High Street to A4201 Park Crescent/Park Square East.

There is also congestion on the A501 Marylebone Road to Marylebone Flyover.

Motorists have been left facing delays of up to 40 minutes in Marylebone Road going into London and some buses are currently being diverted.

A Thames Water repair team is at the scene and the closure is expected to last until 8pm on March 16.

See our live blog updates below for more about the road closure.

Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .