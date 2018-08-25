The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you're keen to put your feet up this August Bank Holiday weekend and treat yourself to an effortless dinner then you may be pleased to hear Marks and Spencer's famous dine in meal deal is back.

The luxury supermarket is offering diners more for their money with an added side dish thrown into the £12 bundle which also includes the normal main, side, dessert and wine combo.

Customers can grab dine in dinners at Marks and Spencer stores from August 22 to September 4 with a several tasty dishes to try out, The Mirror reports.

Lasagne al forno, Moroccan style lamb shoulder and sage crusted pork chops are among the new meals M&S has included in the dine in deal.

Vegetarians and those with a gluten intolerance will also be pleased to know that M&S has stated online vegetarian, Made without Wheat Lasagne and other gluten-free options will also be available in the deal.

For dinners with a sweet tooth there's a number of treats on offer, ranging from traditional apple pie to an exotic passion fruit Swiss roll.

Check out the full menu below.

Main dishes

Our Best Ever Burger (x4) - created it from special cuts of British beef with a hint of bone marrow for that extra special flavour.

- created it from special cuts of British beef with a hint of bone marrow for that extra special flavour. Cook Menu Chicken Lemon & Parmesan - with smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and spinach.

- with smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and spinach. 2 Mediterranean Sea Bass fillets - with Kalamata olive butter

- with Kalamata olive butter Lasagne al Forno - made with a creamy Parmigiano Reggiano bechamel sauce and a rich slow cooked ragu.

- made with a creamy Parmigiano Reggiano bechamel sauce and a rich slow cooked ragu. Gastropub 2 Chicken & Ham en Croutes - with a pulled ham, cider, leek and cheese sauce in butter puff pastry.

- with a pulled ham, cider, leek and cheese sauce in butter puff pastry. Sage crusted pork chops - made with British outdoor-bred pork loin steaks.

- made with British outdoor-bred pork loin steaks. Two British outdoor-bred pork loin steaks with a sage and onion crust

Coronation Chicken Flatties - British chicken tumbled in a mango marinade with a coronation drizzle.

- British chicken tumbled in a mango marinade with a coronation drizzle. Moroccan Style Lamb Shoulder - with apricot glaze & green herb dressing

Sides

Chunky chips (V)

Rosemary potatoes (V)

Layered Super Green Vegetables (V)

Minted new potatoes (V)

Fine Beans (V)

Extra Fine Asparagus (V)

Coleslaw & Potato Salad Selection (V)

Growers Choice Salad Bag (V)

Peas & Carrots (V)

Desserts

Profiterole stack (V) - filled with fresh cream and layered with rich chocolate sauce.

- filled with fresh cream and layered with rich chocolate sauce. Bramley apple pie (V) - made with tangy Bramley apple slices.

- made with tangy Bramley apple slices. Lemon and mascarpone cheesecake slices (V) - topped with a tangy lemon glaze.

- topped with a tangy lemon glaze. Passion fruit Swiss roll - filled with whipped cream and a tangy passion fruit sauce.

- filled with whipped cream and a tangy passion fruit sauce. 2 Tarte au Citron Slices (V)

Fruity Fiesta (V) - Pineapple, melon, grapes and kiwi fruit.

- Pineapple, melon, grapes and kiwi fruit. Cheese selection (V) that includes Blacksticks® Blue (delicate creamy flavour with underlying tanginess), Farmhouse Red Leicester (rich, full flavour with a delicate savoury tang) and Creamy Lancashire (mild and creamy flavour).

Wine and non-alcoholic drinks are also included in the offer, but products may differ depending on where your store is located.