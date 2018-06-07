The video will start in 8 Cancel

Marks & Spencer has announced plans to close two Simply Food stores in Ruislip and Fulham .

On Thursday (June 7), the retailer said it has made the decision not to renew the leases at Ruislip Simply Food and Fulham Island Simply Food stores – meaning they both will close this summer.

Although the stores are now set to close, an M&S spokesman told getwestlondon the 40 employees in Fulham and 25 in Ruislip will be relocated to nearby stores.

The announcement comes after M&S reported a 61.1% fall in pre-tax profit to £66.8 million in the year to March 31, as it was dragged down by £321.1 million in costs liked to store closures.

It has said it will shut more than 100 outlets by 2022 as it pushes forward with a transformation programme that will see thousands of jobs put at risk.

Speaking after the announcement, Nick Pucci, head of region for London at M&S, said the decision to close down the stores in Ruislip High Street has not been taken lightly.

He said: “The decision not to renew our leases and therefore close our small food stores in Ruislip High Street and Fulham Island was a difficult one to make."

(Image: Getty Images)

He added: “We've got brilliant teams at both stores, with 40 colleagues at Fulham Island and 35 at Ruislip, and they will all move to nearby M&S stores.

"These include Earls Court , Chelsea Simply Foods, Pinner and Uxbridge .”

No specific date has currently been set for the closure of both stores.