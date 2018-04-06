Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A proposed safe zone around the Marie Stopes abortion clinic is set to be the subject of a vote after Ealing Council received more than 3,600 responses during a public consultation.

Cabinet members will decide on Tuesday (April 10) whether or not to implement a safe zone around the sexual health clinic , located in Ealing's Mattock Lane, to prevent “vigils” being held outside.

Protests have previously involved pro-life activists calling women accessing the service "murderers", holding placards covered in pictures of foetuses and throwing holy water at them.

The eight-week consultation on a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) ended on March 26 and received 2,181 online survey responses and more than 1,500 emails and letters.

The protests were highlighted in July 2017 through a petition submitted to the council , which called on the local authority to introduce a “buffer zone” outside Marie Stopes clinic.

The 3,593-strong petition was submitted by pro-choice group Sister Supporter, whose founder Anna Veglio-White called for an end to the “unnecessary emotional trauma” inflicted on women.

Ms Veglio-White said: "Without a PSPO, people using the service - and this is the best case scenario - will continue to be extremely upset and will carry unnecessary emotional trauma on an already difficult day.

"The worst-case scenario is vulnerable people who are attending the clinic, including those who are homeless, undocumented or in abusive relationships, may be coerced out of accessing Marie Stopes by a stranger with no medical training stood at the gate."

Councillors must be satisfied that the PSPO is both necessary and would provide a proportionate response to identified issues, which include intimidation, harassment and distress.

A spokesman for Ealing Council said: “Councillors will consider whether the need to provide safe, unimpeded access to the clinic in the safe zone can be balanced with the Equality Act and the European Convention on Human Rights.

"Councillors will consider if the behaviours have had a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the area or if it is likely that such activities will continue and will have a detrimental effect.

“If members agree that a PSPO is necessary, the safe zone can be introduced immediately [and] anyone who breaches the order would be committing a criminal offence and can be fined or prosecuted under the law.”

Throughout the consultation, council officers consulted with police, community representatives and people living and working in the proposed safe zone area around Mattock Lane.

A report prepared by the council’s community safety team recommends the safe zone should be approved by cabinet members.

