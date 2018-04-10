Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An order which would block pro-life activists from protesting outside an abortion clinic in Ealing is being voted on by council cabinet members on Tuesday (April 10).

The proposed Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) would create a "safe zone" outside Marie Stopes clinic , in Mattock Lane, to ensure women accessing the services there can do so without being intimidated.

If the PSPO goes ahead, Ealing Council will become the first in the country to create a buffer zone outside an abortion clinic in order to prevent the intimidation and harassment of women.

The order could come into force immediately after the full council meeting at Ealing Town Hall, with any protesters who breach its conditions liable to be fined or prosecuted.

An eight-week consultation on the proposed PSPO ended on March 26 and received 2,181 online survey responses plus more than 1,500 emails and letters.

Here we take a look at some of the responses to the proposal for a "safe zone" outside the Marie Stopes clinic.

'Not causing distress to anyone'

One person who completed the online survey said the pro-life activists were "not causing distress to anyone" and suggested this order could set a precedent.

They said: "Why should peaceful people with a long record of not causing distress to anyone be barred from an area because of the behaviour of others with a contrary purpose not being carried out peacefully?

"I am interested because if this goes through, my own London borough might act the same way and use your proposals as a precedent."

(Image: PA)

Another resident against the PSPO suggested pro-life campaigners should be able to freely discuss issues outside the abortion clinic in Mattock Lane.

"If no offence is being committed and individuals or groups are open to people discussing issues with them, in a democracy that should be allowed," they said.

"Safe zones [...] prevent those with existing doubts about abortion talking to someone with a differing opinion."

'Harassing women at their most vulnerable'

However, another person, who said she had female family members in the affected area, was concerned about the abuse women may suffer while making decisions about their health.

She added: "Nobody should have the right or the ability to abuse women as they make decisions about their reproductive health and their futures."

Another resident, who has lived in Ealing for three years, also condemned the treatment of women outside the clinic.

"[I have] witnessed harassment of women on pretty much a daily basis on my way to work and on my way to the park with my small children," they said.

"I strongly believe that the decision to terminate a pregnancy is one of the hardest a woman has to take and protesters outside the clinic harass women at their most vulnerable."

(Image: Sister Supporters)

'Fine to have a prayer group at a distance'

One resident, who said they could understand both pro-life and pro-choice views, said they found the activists outside Marie Stopes clinic to be "obtrusive, misguided and upsetting".

They said: "I don't feel that the prayer groups represent a serious attempt to help women.

"I feel that the information they want to give women about alternatives would be better done at an earlier stage, in a more organised and less public and stressful way and in partnership with other organisations."

"Bearing in mind that women have frequently died from backstreet abortions, it is important to protect their right to a safe procedure, even if it might be better from some points of view not to have a termination," they added.

"I think it's fine to have a prayer group at a distance and which patients at Marie Stopes are not obliged to pass."

'Disgusted this happens on my doorstep'

One person who supports the proposed PSPO said they had seen one young girl in tears, "terrified to enter the clinic for fear of having to walk past protesters".

"I have read the scientifically inaccurate and biased literature they hand out which claims to offer support to expectant mothers but is only designed to push their agenda and offer inaccurate medical information," they added.

"I feel horrified that service users are being subjected to this treatment on a daily basis, I feel disgusted by the fact that this happens on my doorstep."

'Eroding democracy'

Another commenter labelled the proposals as "disgraceful" and suggested a PSPO would prevent people's legal right to protest.

They said: "Whether one agrees with legal abortion or not, by proposing to enforce this PSPO, Ealing Council are curtailing people’s legal right to protest peacefully and thereby eroding democracy.

"Their proposed actions are disgraceful," they added.

