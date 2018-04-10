Ealing Council cabinet members are set to vote on the proposal for a buffer zone to be created outside Marie Stopes abortion clinic.

A proposed Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) would set up a "safe zone" outside the Mattock Lane clinic , to ensure women accessing services can do so without being intimidated by pro-life activists.

The PSPO is due to be voted on at a meeting tonight (Tuesday, April 10) after Ealing Council received more than 3,500 responses during a public consultation.

If the "safe zone" goes ahead, the PSPO could come into force immediately, with any protesters breaching its conditions liable to be fined or prosecuted.

Protests have previously involved pro-life activists calling women accessing services "murderers" , holding placards covered in pictures of foetuses and throwing holy water at them.

In order to approve the PSPO, councillors must be satisfied that it is necessary and would provide a proportionate response to identified issues, which include intimidation, harassment and distress.

The PSPO is on the agenda to be voted on at a full council meeting at 7pm in Ealing Town Hall. Follow our live blog updates below on the meeting for more information: