Ealing Council cabinet members are set to vote on the proposal for a buffer zone to be created outside Marie Stopes abortion clinic.
A proposed Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) would set up a "safe zone" outside the Mattock Lane clinic , to ensure women accessing services can do so without being intimidated by pro-life activists.
The PSPO is due to be voted on at a meeting tonight (Tuesday, April 10) after Ealing Council received more than 3,500 responses during a public consultation.
If the "safe zone" goes ahead, the PSPO could come into force immediately, with any protesters breaching its conditions liable to be fined or prosecuted.
Protests have previously involved pro-life activists calling women accessing services "murderers" , holding placards covered in pictures of foetuses and throwing holy water at them.
In order to approve the PSPO, councillors must be satisfied that it is necessary and would provide a proportionate response to identified issues, which include intimidation, harassment and distress.
The PSPO is on the agenda to be voted on at a full council meeting at 7pm in Ealing Town Hall. Follow our live blog updates below on the meeting for more information:
Key Events
'Huge imbalance of rights'
Anna Veglio-White, the founder of Sister Supporter, spoke to getwestlondon ahead of the meeting and said the group is “cautiously optimistic”.
“A PSPO would mean everything to women accessing these services. It would mean freedom of thought, freedom to have bodily autonomy, the right to privacy, the right to physical and mental wellbeing.
“It’s not really even something we should have had to have fought for because it seems so obvious that people should be able to access a legal health care service without being approached by anyone.
“Women in the past have definitely been deterred from using this service because of the protests. A lot of women don’t want to go past, leave their appointments and then have an abortion later on, which obviously has massive health implications.
“Every single person should be able to make it inside to take through that decision either way with a trained counsellor and speak to actual physicians about the risk as opposed to reading that they’re going to get breast cancer in a leaflet.
She added: “I think there’s been a huge imbalance of rights at the clinic.
“What about the rights of people accessing the services, they have no right to anonymity, they have no right to physical and mental wellbeing. These people can protest anywhere else outside of this centre.
“Protesters can go to MPs, they can go to offices, they can go to Trafalgar Square. This is about addressing the current imbalance.
“Freedom of speech has never been an absolute right, it’s never superseded that of other people’s basic human rights. I think you can understand why people are worried about freedom of speech rights but I think the council have to address the imbalance of rights.”
Protests outside the clinic
How did the proposed PSPO come about?
The negative effect of anti-abortion protests outside the clinic was first highlighted in July 2017 through a petition submitted to the council, which called on Ealing Council to introduce a “buffer zone” outside Marie Stopes clinic.
The 3,593-strong petition was submitted by pro-choice group Sister Supporter, whose founder Anna Veglio-White called for an end to the “unnecessary emotional trauma”.
Speaking to getwestlondon, Ms Veglio-White said:
“Without a PSPO, people using the service - and this is the best case scenario - will continue to be extremely upset and will carry unnecessary emotional trauma on an already difficult day.
“The worst-case scenario is vulnerable people who are attending the clinic, including those who are homeless, undocumented or in abusive relationships, may be coerced out of accessing Marie Stopes by a stranger with no medical training stood at the gate.”
The Marie Stopes 'safe zone'
A proposed safe zone around the Marie Stopes abortion clinic is set to be the subject of a vote this evening.
Ealing Council cabinet members will decide whether or not to implement a safe zone around the sexual health clinic, located in Ealing’s Mattock Lane, to prevent “vigils” being held outside by pro-life activists.
An eight-week public consultation on the proposed Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) ended on March 26 and received 2,181 online survey responses and more than 1,500 emails and letters.
We’ll be bringing you live updates tonight as cabinet members vote on the PSPO at a full council meeting starting at 7pm.