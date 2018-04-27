Marble Arch station has been closed while police "carry out an investigation" this afternoon (Friday, April 27).
Transport for London announced the Central Line station was closed to eastbound trains at around 3.35pm.
It has since been reported that the entire station has been closed due to the incident.
A spokesman said on Twitter: "This station is closed to eastbound trains only while the police carry out an investigation. Westbound trains are stopping normally."
A woman on board a Central Line train said passengers were not being allowed off the Tube train due to a "crime scene".
What happened at Marble Arch today?
Marble Arch station has fully reopened
According to the official Central line account, the station is now fully open.
Forensics officers seen working on platform
A passenger travelling through the station, which is still closed, has tweeted this short clip of what appears to be forensics officers at the scene.
What we know so far
Here is what we know about what happened today at Marble Arch Tube station:
- At 3.10pm British Transport Police were called to reports of an assault on the eastbound platform
- Police detained a man and are investigating the incident
- The station was evacuated and shut down
- A lane was blocked on Oxford Street for use by emergency services
- London Ambulance Service arrived in six minutes and took the man to a major trauma centre
- The man is understood to have suffered a head injury
Man rushed to major trauma centre with head injury
A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service said:
“We were called at 3.17pm today (27 April) to reports of an incident inside Marble Arch Underground station.
“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene, which arrived in six minutes.
“We treated a man for a head injury and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre.”
'A dozen medics' and staff treating passenger
Laura Jane Vickers-Green has described seeing a “seriously ill/injured passenger being treated on the platform” at Marble Arch station.
A seriously ill/injured passenger [was] being treated on the platform by about a dozen medics/tfl staff. This was at about 3.20pm and it looked pretty awful. Hope to god they were alright.
Picture from the scene
A picture captured outside the station shows a number of police cars at the scene.
Officers were first called at 3.10pm to reports of an assault at Marble Arch Underground station.
Forensic team on the platform
Passenger Mollie Goodfellow has described seeing a forensic team on the closed platform.
A40 Oxford Street traffic
The police investigation at Marble Arch station is affecting traffic on the A40 (Oxford Street).
Lane one is blocked due to the emergency services presence at the station.
'Loads of police on the platform'
Another Central Line passenger said there were “loads of police on the platform”.
“There was loads of police on the platform as we went by on the train and paramedics attending to someone [who] looked like they were on the floor”
Station full of screaming people
A woman has described the “terrifying” moment her train pulled into a station full of screaming people.
Abi, 31, had been travelling home from Tottenham Court Road before witnessing the evacuation of Marble Arch station from the opposite platform on Friday afternoon (April 27). She told getwestlondon:
“It was incredibly scary, it really was terrifying - I’ve lived in London 11 years and never seen anything like this before.
“I was on the westbound train which pulled into Marble Arch. The doors opened and pretty soon after there was loads of screaming coming from the other platform and lots of people ran away from the commotion.
“I couldn’t hear anything there was so much screaming and the alarm went off on the train, which I assume is because someone had pulled it.”
Heading home to Ealing, Abi recalled how the passengers left on the Central Line train were shaken up by the incident. She continued:
“The train driver got off and walked down for two or three minutes and lots of people went on the platform.
“The train driver then got off at Ealing Broadway and I asked what had happened and he said he thinks it was a fight, so I assume that’s why the station was shutting.
“It was terrifying, very scary, all the passengers left on the train were very nervous.”
Trains not stopping eastbound
Central Line trains are not stopping eastbound due to the police investigation.
Police appeal
Police are appealing for information after being called to reports of an assault in Marble Arch station.
If you have any information which could help with this investigation, please text BTP on 6101.
You can also call 0800 40 50 40, quoting 344 of 27 April.
BTP statement
A spokesman for British Transport Police confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault at the station.
“Officers were called at 3.10pm today after reports of an assault at Marble Arch Underground station.
“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene.
“A man has been detained as part of our investigation into the incident and the station has been closed.”
'Heard screaming'
People in Marble Arch station have said they “heard screaming”.
'Crime scene due to customer incident'
A passenger at Marble Arch station says that “no one [has been] allowed on or off the train”.
Sharon Hanley said on Twitter that they’ve heard “it’s now a crime scene due to a customer incident”.
Marble Arch closed
Marble Arch station has been closed while police “carry out an investigation”.
Transport for London announced the closure at around 3.35pm this afternoon.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them.