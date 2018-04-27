Marble Arch station has been closed while police "carry out an investigation" this afternoon (Friday, April 27).

Transport for London announced the Central Line station was closed to eastbound trains at around 3.35pm.

It has since been reported that the entire station has been closed due to the incident.

A spokesman said on Twitter: "This station is closed to eastbound trains only while the police carry out an investigation. Westbound trains are stopping normally."

A woman on board a Central Line train said passengers were not being allowed off the Tube train due to a "crime scene".

You can follow our live blog below for all the latest updates on the station closure.