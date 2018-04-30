Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who suffered serious injuries during an assault at Marble Arch station was said to be in a stable condition in hospital on Monday (April 30).

The victim was one of two men injured during an incident on the station's eastbound platform at around 3pm on Friday (April 27).

He was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury along with another man. British Transport Police said the second person did not suffer serious injuries and had since been discharged.

The Central line Tube station was evacuated and closed for three hours while a forensic team and police officers remained at the scene until around 6pm.

On Saturday (April 28), a 46-year-old man was charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Paul William Crossley, of High Road, Leyton, was remanded into custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday (April 30).

He will next appear at Blackfriars Crown Court on May 29.

Following the incident on Friday, eyewitness Abi spoke to getwestlondon and said she saw the evacuation of Marble Arch station from the opposite platform.

She said: “It was incredibly scary, it really was terrifying - I’ve lived in London 11 years and never seen anything like this before.

“I was on the westbound train which pulled into Marble Arch. The doors opened and pretty soon after there was loads of screaming coming from the other platform and lots of people ran away from the commotion.

“I couldn’t hear anything, there was so much screaming and the alarm went off on the train, which I assume is because someone had pulled it.”

She added: “The train driver got off and walked down for two or three minutes and lots of people went on the platform.

“The train driver then got off at Ealing Broadway and I asked what had happened and he said he thinks it was a fight, so I assume that’s why the station was shutting.

“It was terrifying, very scary, all the passengers left on the train were very nervous.”