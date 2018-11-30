Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents need reassurance about getting help with mental health concerns following the Grenfell Tower fire, health bosses have been told.

Some survivors, bereaved and the wider North Kensington community are reticent in getting help for a range of reasons, the Grenfell scrutiny committee heard.

Mona Hayat, the director of North Kensington Recovery for the West London Clinical Commissioning Group explained that its mental health outreach team tried to contact 16,316 people in the 15 months following the fire and 6,320 were "not ready to respond".

She said 1,130 people, including 182 children declined treatment.

However 1,504 residents took up the offer and 586 of them had completed treatment by September 2018.

This followed trauma screening of 4,284 people.

Ms Hayat said: "We are aware that there’s still a cohort of residents that we have not reached."

Co-opted member Joe Delaney who lived close to Grenfell Tower said: "I think the problem is first that people do not know about the services and secondly people do not know that they need them."

He said he knew of one resident who was concerned about asking for help for mental health issues in case it put them at risk of losing their children.

He told health bosses: "Perhaps you need to make it clear to people that their children won’t be taken away if they get mental health care."

Mr Delaney urged people "don’t be afraid to access support".

Dr John Green, Grenfell NHS Clinical Director said after the meeting: "People spoke about worries they had, including rumours heard that the NHS 'will take their children away'. This is not true, children may need help but they definitely need their families. Some others worry about what other people may think, but the NHS is here for all, there’s no shame in it.

"Some wondered if people knew they needed help and that’s one of the reasons we have an Outreach Team, that comes to you to talk. People can call us to chat about what we offer. We will understand your point of view."

"You have a right to treatment," said Dr Green.

Robyn Doran, the chief operating officer of Central and North West London NHS Trust explained there were a number of reasons why some children have declined treatment.

The committee heard that 182 children and young people referred to Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) have declined treatment. In all 699 children were referred for treatment by September 2018.

Ms Doran said: "Some of that is readiness and some of that is parents. We need parental consent. In some cases it worked out ok. In others it did not. Some parents are not happy."

She added that it was also difficult if children were living in hotels. "One of the things for treatment is (you) need stability in the environment."

She said staff have learnt that approaching families through schools should not be the only route.

Ms Hayat said the CCG is "focussing on the next 12 months" and will be sending letters to 39,500 residents next month to help develop the service.

She said: "We will be here as long as we are needed."

It follows NHS England’s announcement last month that it will spend up to £10m a year over the next five years "to provide long term support and treatment for people with physical and mental health issues" after the fatal fire.

People can contact the Outreach team on 020 8962 4393 and can arrange a home visit by calling 020 8637 6279 .