Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ealing must not be allowed to become a one party state the leader of the borough's Liberal Democrats has said.

Speaking after his party's hopes of gaining more seats collapsed at last Thursday's elections and Labour romped home to an easy victory, the party's leader in Ealing, Jon Ball, said it's now more vital than ever that his four councillors hold Labour to account.

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "It's now even more important that we hold the council to account and don't let it turn into a one party state. We need to make sure they look after the area in the best interests of the residents and it's important we stand up for residents so that all people's views are taken into account.

"There is a danger when a party gets such a large number of seats that they stop listening to residents and there is already some evidence of this, for example with some of the housing developments the council is building that many residents don't want."

In Ealing, where Labour picked up four seats from the Conservatives, the Lib Dems had high hopes that dissatisfaction over Brexit would cause more voters to turn to them and return them as the main opposition party, but they were only able only to hold their four existing seats.

Mr Ball said there were positive to be taken from the result, however.

"It is disappointing, but Labour had a very good night," he said.

"There were positives. In my ward, Labour really threw everything at it, I got a record poll and we were very close - within 200 votes - to getting a second candidate elected here, so it's very pleasing we managed to resist the Labour onslaught.

(Image: Ealing Liberal Democrats)

"We also got a very big majority in Southfield which makes it a safe seat and the first safe seat we have had in Ealing."

He added: "We didn't get the gains here in Ealing we were hoping for, but the party has had some fantastic results overall - holding Sutton and gaining Kingston and Richmond.

"We were hoping to replace the Tories as the opposition this time round, but we didn't get there and so we will be looking to do that again in four years time."

Most pundits agree the Liberal Democrats had a good night in last Thursday's local elections, with something of a mini resurgence seeing them pick up an increased numbers of votes.

Across London as a whole the party increased its number of seats by 35 to 151, took control of two councils - Kingston and Richmond - and accounted for 12.7 per cent of votes.

But in the west London boroughs of Ealing, Hounslow and Hillingdon their results were far less impressive .

In Conservative-dominated Hillingdon the party had a dismal performance coming in with just 3,330 votes and only contesting five out of 22 wards.

This left the borough as a two-horse race with the Tories cruising to victory, taking 44 of the 65 seats.

In Labour-dominated Hounslow, the Lib Dems didn't manage to pick up any seats.

They came in an unconvincing third places with 16,123 votes, just ahead of the Greens on 15,599.

Whilst in some parts of London the Lib Dem revival is clearly in full swing, there is clearly some way to go in other areas.

Full election results for Ealing can be found by clicking here .