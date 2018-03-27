The video will start in 8 Cancel

The body of a man was found at a canal in Park Royal while an outdoor function was being held at a pub nearby.

Emergency services, including several fire engines, police cars and an incident response unit, were seen near the Grand Junction Arms pub in Acton Lane on Saturday afternoon (March 24).

An employee at the pub said the body of a man was found before being pulled from the water just after 1pm.

London Ambulance Service confirmed the death, while Metropolitan Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

The member of staff from the Grand Junction Arms, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's not the first time it's happened, it's now the fourth time I've seen it.

"We're across on the other side of the canal. We were hosting a function at the time, [they] were sitting outside eating a meal and I had to go out and warn them about what they were about to see.

"It was all over by about 3-4pm.

"I always tell my customers not to walk [along the canal] at night as people have fallen in before."

London Ambulance Service said it was called at 1.48pm to reports of "an incident" in Acton Lane.

Their spokesman said: "We sent two single responders in cars and an ambulance crew.

"Sadly, a person was dead at the scene."

Metropolitan Police confirmed they were not treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 2.40pm on Saturday to reports of a deceased male in Acton Lane.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and a man, believed to be aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

