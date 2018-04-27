The video will start in 8 Cancel

The body of a man was left on the tracks of the Piccadilly Line for around 14 hours - after staff mistook the remains for a fox, it has been claimed.

The 47-year-old man's dead body lay undiscovered and was hit by hundreds of London Underground trains, according to The Mirror .

Staff at the station were first alerted that an Underground train had automatically stopped because of a tripped switch at 11.30am on December 28.

A source told The Sun , that a manager went to investigate and reported back that it was the carcass of a fox, or "a family of foxes".

The line reopened and an estimated 26 trains an hour continued to pass the scene of the tragedy near Russell Square.

It wasn't until 1.42am the next day that police were called and the victim was identified as a 47-year-old man from Maidstone, Kent.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.

A full inquest will take place later this year.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who was found in the tunnel between Holborn and Russell Square stations on December 29, 2017.

"We are unable to comment further at this time pending the conclusion of the coroner’s inquest."