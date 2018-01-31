Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This training dummy lives at Northwick Park Hospital and is in desperate need of a name.

Equipped with pearly white teeth and shiny blue eyes, the terrifying male mannequin is used to run medical scenarios for the training of doctors and nurses in the hospital.

Remarkably, the gurning guy has no name and, after stumbling across him during our day in the hospital's A&E department, getwestlondon decided that needs to change.

And after we appealed for help to give the dummy an identity, readers have already eagerly come forward with suggestions.

Shorn Barrett said he should be called Manny Quinn, with another suggesting naming him after Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Wayne Hoeftmann chipped in by saying the scary guy "looks like the 9,000-year-old teenager".

He added: "Dwight Schrute from the first aid episode of the American [version of] The Office."

(Image: Katy Clifton)

Another suggestion was Donald Dummy, with one other reader musing that "he looks like a Colin".

"That’s one scary face," Lis Warren added on Twitter.

(Image: Katy Clifton)

Nameless or not, the high-tech dummy gave us a bit of a fright when we stumbled across him during a day at Northwick Park's A&E.

He was lurking in the darkness, but thankfully staff from the hospital's STARRS team turned the lights on and revealed him to be a model.

You can send your name suggestions to katy.clifton@trinitymirror.com.

