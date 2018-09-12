Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An image has been released of a suspect after a Westminster hotel worker was threatened with a 'zombie' knife after confronting a man for stealing guests' luggage and food.

The man left a trail of crumbs after he scattered sandwiches, fruit and broken glass in the upmarket Bayswater hotel in Prince's Square four months ago.

According to Metropolitan Police, he pretended to be a guest and even gave a false name when he arrived at reception shortly before midnight on Thursday June 28.

During a heated struggle with a hotel employee, the man threatened to kill the worker with the huge weapon, leaving the victim "frightened and distressed".

While the armed man failed to steal any belongings, he did manage to escape and the force is asking for your help to find him.

After pretending to be a hotel guest, the suspect managed to smuggle the huge knife and "slipped away" to rifle through guests' luggage, the police said.

However, while he ripped opened bags of belongings with the weapon, a hotel employee began scouring the building's five floors to find the man whose disheveled appearance and fake name aroused suspicion.

The armed man was discovered rifling through guests' luggage by the staff worker who realised the name given was not on the hotel's list.

During a heated scuffle the suspect brandished the large serrated knife at the employee and shouted 'I will kill you' before forcing his way out of the building through a fire exit door.

According to police, the ordeal has left the victim has been left "frightened and stressed" and he is now scared every time he has to work alone.

While it is believed the man failed to steal any of the items from the bags, the damaged caused to the luggage is estimated to be hundreds of pounds.

Four months later, Metropolitan Police officers are still trying to locate the man and urging anyone with information to get in touch - but not to approach the aggressive suspect.

"We have spent some months trying unsuccessfully to identify this man through our internal channels and now really need the public to help us. Do you recognise this man?," asked Detective Constable Kelly Mulder, from Westminster CID.

"If so please contact us as soon as possible. He has shown he is prepared to use a high level of aggression and an extremely vicious weapon when challenged.

"The victim, who bravely stood up to this man even though he was on his own, had only just recently come to this country for his studies, and has been left very frightened and distressed.

"He is now anxious whenever he works alone."

The suspect is described as being a black male, around six ft 2ins tall, of thin build, with a shaved head and dark eyes.

He was wearing a black top, light blue jeans, and black trainers, which did not appear to be in good condition.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference CAD1764/29thJune or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.