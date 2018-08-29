The video will start in 8 Cancel

A manhunt has been launched after a double sex attack in the middle of a Soho street.

According to police two women aged 27 and 28 were walking down Frith Street, Westminster on the evening of May 11 when a man approached them from behind and sexually assaulted them both.

The two victims ran up the street following the assault and the attacker made off on foot.

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called to Frith Street, W1 at approximately 10.25pm hours on May 11.

"The victims, two women - aged 27 and 28 explained how they were walking along the road when a man approached them from behind and sexually assaulted them.

"He then made off on foot towards Dean Street and the women ran, contacting police."

The Metropolitan Police Service released a CCTV image of a male suspect man wanted in connection with the assault and urges anyone who recognises him to come forward.

(Image: Met)

He is described as a dark-skinned white man with black hair. He was wearing a pink and white striped shirt and had a black backpack.

Member of the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences team, Detective Constable Paul Durrant, said: "These young women were just walking down the road when this despicable individual went up to them from behind and sexually assaulted them. It is important that he is caught to prevent him from targeting anyone else."

Anyone with information or who recognise this male please contact DC Durrant on 0203 733 5999 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.