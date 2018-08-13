Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old man is wanted by police after a female officer was attacked with a sledgehammer in Barnet.

Two police officers attended reports of a man armed with a knife at a home in Sunningfields Road at 9.30am on Friday (August 10).

According to police, a man "brandishing a sledgehammer" confronted the officers when they entered the property.

He allegedly swung it at them and struck the female officer before fleeing the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "At around 9.30am on Friday, August 10 officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance involving a male armed with a knife at a residential address in Sunningfields Road, Hendon.

"Two officers entered the address and were confronted by a male who brandished a sledgehammer and swung it at them.

"One officer was struck by the sledgehammer before the male decamped and fled."

The officer was not seriously injured in the attack and is currently recovering at home.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Police have released an image of Cayle Lynch, 24, who they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

He is known to sleep rough and frequents Sunny Hill Park and Hampstead Heath.

Police have warned members of the public not to approach him.

Anyone who sees Cayle Lynch should call police immediately on 999 quoting CAD 1981 10 AUG 18.