A man suffered facial burns while another person was hurt in a suspected ammonia attack in Fulham on New Year's Eve.

The incident happened at around 2.45pm on December 31 in Waterford Road and it is believed two people made off from the scene on a moped.

Police have since identified a man they wish to speak to in connection with the alleged attack, 26-year-old Ameer Makame of Fulham Town.

The Metropolitan Police on Sunday (January 14) issued Mr Makame's details and an image of him.

Officers are urging anyone who seems him to contact the force immediately.

Following the incident, a 41-year-old man was taken to a central London hospital with facial burns

Another man, 24, was later located at an address in Wandsworth. and checked by paramedics.

Neither of the victims' injuries were life-threatening and are not thought to be life-changing.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The pair were sprayed with the substance while they sat in a vehicle, said the Met.

It was also reported there were two attackers who were on a moped.

Tests determined the substance to be ammonia.

No arrests have been made, and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.



Anybody with information about Ameer Makame's whereabouts is asked to call Hammersmith and Fulham CID on 07901 515 793, call police on 101, or call Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

