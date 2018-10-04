Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a manhunt after a teenage boy was stabbed near Maida Vale tube station on the night of October 3 (Wednesday).

Officers were called to Elgin Mews, just off Randolph Avenue, at 9.24pm following reports of the attack.

They found a teenage boy suffering from multiple stab wounds on the residential street, which lies between the tube station and the Paddington Recreation Ground.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to Elgin Mews, Randolph Avenue at 9.24pm on Wednesday October 3 following reports of a stabbing.





"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male in his late teens suffering from stab injuries.



"He has been taken to hospital where his injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening or changing.



"Efforts to trace the suspect or suspects are ongoing. Enquiries continue and a crime scene remains in place."

Call police with information on 101, quoting reference 8041/3Oct, or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.