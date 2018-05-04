The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man and woman have been rushed to hospital after they were stabbed at an address in Northolt on Friday morning (May 4).

Police were called to Stroud Field in Northolt at 6.02am and attended with paramedics to find the man and woman suffering stab wounds.

Both victims were rushed to a central London hospital by London Ambulance Service. The woman is believed to have sustained non life-threatening injuries. A spokeswoman for Metropolitan Police said they are still awaiting an update on the injured man's condition.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. Officers took him to a north London police station, before he too was taken to hospital as precaution.

Police have made no further arrests and are continuing to make enquiries.