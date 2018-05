The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man and woman have been charged with fraud relating to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Elaine Douglas, 51, and Tommy Brooks, 51, both of no fixed abode, were both charged on Wednesday (May 2) with three counts of fraud by false representation.

The pair appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on the same day and were both remanded in custody.

Metropolitan Police confirmed that the accused will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, May 30.