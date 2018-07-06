The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who held a female shop assistant at gunpoint before trying to steal watches from the high-end watch store where she worked has been jailed.

Paul Hensley, 57, of Code Street, east London, attempted to rob the Tag Heur shop at Old Spitalfields Market on the morning of June 4.

He threatened the lone female staff member with a large handgun before ordering her to open the cabinets and place a quantity of high-value watches in the yellow bag he had handed to her.

The store manager who was working downstairs in the CCTV room, saw the attack and activated the store's smoke device. Hensley was engulfed by the smoke and he fled the store empty handed.

Hensley kept his head and face covered during the attempted robbery but detectives retraced his steps using CCTV and found a clear image of him several streets away, without anything covering his face.

An officer was then able to identify the suspect, who was living in a hostel nearby on Code Street.

Hensley was arrested on June 8 after officers pursued and arrested him in Brick Lane, near to where he was staying.

A search of his bedsit recovered trousers and a glove worn during the attempted robbery along with the yellow bag he had handed to the cashier.

(Image: Met)

Hensley was charged with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday (July 6) where he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Detective Constable Carl Stallabrass, of the Met’s Flying Squad, said: “This is a great example of swift and dedicated detective work that has led to the arrest of a violent and prolific offender.

“He left the victim of this offence understandably traumatised and he has now been handed a significant jail sentence, preventing him from committing similar offences for the foreseeable future.”