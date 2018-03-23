The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 69-year-old man who repeatedly asked an 11-year-old school girl to get into his minibus has been jailed.

Tariq Qayyum of Chadwell Heath partially blocked the girl's way with his vehicle as she made her way to school in Barnet on December 15.

Harrow Crown Court heard how he opened the bus passenger door into her path and repeatedly asked her into the vehicle, saying: "We can be friends."

The victim said no and walked off.

Metropolitan Police was informed of the incident on December 18 after it was reported to member of staff at the girl's school.

Qayyum was arrested on January 18 following an appeal by Barnet Police who circulated a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

The victim's school also informed parents of the incident and one of them subsequently saw the vehicle and recorded the registration plate.

Qayyum was sentenced to three years in prison at Harrow Crown Court on March 16 after pleading guilty to attempting to take a child so as to remove him / her from a person having lawful control.

Barnet CID Dectective Constable, Paul Chase, said: "Naturally there has been a lot of alarm and concern following this incident. I am pleased that we have caught the culprit and brought him to justice.

"During the course of this investigation we have learnt that Qayyum sought to befriend the victim, waving to her four days prior to his attempt to lure her into his vehicle.

"This led up to his attempt to get her into his vehicle. The young girl showed great courage and assertiveness in leaving the area immediately and reporting the matter."

