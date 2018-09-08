Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was spared jail despite sexually assaulting two University of Westminster students near their Wembley Park accommodation.

Emmanuel Boadi, 20, of Tudor Court South, Wembley, was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women at Harrow Crown Court on August 9.

He was handed a 16 month jail term, suspended for a year, at the same court on September 7.

The victims, both University of Westminster students, suffered near identical assaults in which Boadi became aggressive and forcibly kissed them when they rejected his romantic advances.

Police Constable Sophia Rathore said: "We worked with a number of agencies including the student halls, local businesses, Brent Council and other colleagues from the wider police community in a great example of partnership.

"Boadi is now on our radar and we hope this will limit his chances of committing further offences.

"The two victims stayed consistent throughout the investigation and during the Crown Court trial were asked challenging questions but remained dignified, strong and are a true credit to themselves and our community."

The first victim, 19, was assaulted on February 3 at 4.30pm while walking past the SSE Arena towards Wembley Park station. She was approached by a lone male, who began talking to her and asked for her name and phone number.

When the victim refused, he became aggressive, refusing to accept her rejection, before forcing himself on her and kissing her on the neck and face.

The second incident occurred five days later on February 8 at around 10pm to a 20-year-old woman who was making her way from Wembley Park station towards her accommodaton.

She too met a lone male passing the SSE Arena but sped up when he approached her, leading him to keep pace with her and ask where she was going.

When the victim replied she was going home, Boadi replied "no you’re not, you’re coming with me" and grabbed the back of her neck. This grip prevented her from getting away to enter her accommodation and he began kissing her cheek before she was able to get free and flee to safety.

On February 19, officers attended Boadi’s address in Tudor Court South and arrested him after an investigation from Brent ’s Tokyngton Safer Neighbourhoods Team identified him using CCTV footage. He was found wearing the same clothes described by the victims.

Sergeant Toby Walton said: "I would like to commend my officers PC Sophia Rathore and PC Warren Nash, who investigated with great determination to quickly identify Boadi as the suspect in these two offences, which left the two victims frightened and greatly affected their confidence.

"PC Rathore has acted as the officer in charge of this case, and represents everything that is good about community policing. The local community came forward in their droves to support this investigation and I am most grateful for their support.

"I would further like to thank both the victims for their bravery in securing this conviction. They worked with us to help prevent others from coming to harm and I hope they feel that today’s sentence represents some justice for their ordeal.

"I hope this shows any victim of sexual assault that they can report it to us and the Metropolitan Police Service will thoroughly investigate."

Boadi's sentence of 16 months imprisonment was suspended for a year, meaning he will be jailed if he is found guilty of other crimes in that time.

He was also given an electronically-monitored curfew from 9pm-6am for eight weeks, is banned from the student halls of residence and must sign the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years.