A man who ran a brothel in Hounslow has been jailed for 11 months after police caught him red-handed.

Ionut-Daniel Bosoi, of no fixed abode, operated the brothel from an address in Spring Grove Road, Hounslow.

Acting on a tip-off, police officers knocked on the door of the property on August 29 2017 and were told by Bosoi that he had friends inside.

However, they conducted a search and discovered cash and a price list for services hidden under a mattress.

The investigation was carried out under the Metropolitan Police's Operation Pathway, a joint initiative with Hounslow Council and charities to help find a safe way for individuals to get out of the sex trade in the borough.

Bosoi pleaded not guilty to a charge of keeping a brothel used for prostitution, but was convicted by a jury after a four-day trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

Last Thursday (February 15), the 29-year-old was handed an 11-month jail sentence.

Upon his release from prison, he will remain in an immigration detention centre until he can be deported to Romania.

Lead investigating officer in the case, PC Imran Malik, said "After coming to the UK from Romania in early 2017, Bosoi sought to make money by exploiting young women.

"The Met takes a hard line on sexual exploitation and this type of organised crime will be dealt with robustly."

