The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old who kept a terrifying sawn-off shotgun and live ammunition at his Brent home has been locked up for five years.

Hamza Riaz, of Tadworth Road, Neasden , was arrested on January 17 after Brent’s Gangs Unit and the specialist firearms officers found a double-barrelled shot gun and live ammunition at his home during a planned raid.

The Rizzini double-barrelled shotgun with a shortened sawn-off barrel and five live shotgun cartridges were found hidden in a rucksack at the address.

Riaz was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of shotgun ammunition and appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of shotgun ammunition at Harrow Crown Court on February 15.

On February 22, he was sentenced to five years behind bars for possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of live ammunition, at Harrow Crown Court.

Acting Detective Sergeant of Brent’s Gangs Unit, Tom Palmer, said: "The custodial sentence handed down to Riaz should act as a significant deterrent to those involved in all firearm-related crime.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"This was an intelligence-led operation secured by the team, targeting criminals who are actively involved in the illegal supply of firearms and drugs.

"The recovery of this weapon and ammunition has no doubt prevented its use on the Capital's streets. We will continue to work with our local partners to disrupt and detect such criminality."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.