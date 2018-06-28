Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his 70s who forged a will in order to claim a film actresses £1 million estate has been jailed for eight years.

Ian MacMaster had presented a will which made him the sole executor and beneficiary of 60% of his friend Claire Gordon's estate.

Claire had been an actress and comedian from the 1950s to 1980s, appearing in films including Never Let Go , Beat Girl and Cool it Carol!

She used to split her time between London and Egypt, but became seriously ill while in the country and returned in January 2015 after having been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Following her death in April that year, MacMaster produced a will dated November 2014 to Claire's relatives, which showed that he was to be the sole executor and had been bequeathed 60% of her £1 million estate.

He told her family that she had asked for his help in November, before falling ill, to help her rewrite her will. However none of the witnesses who were listed on her "new" will were able to authenticate the will that MacMaster had conjured.

Prosecutors and detectives believe that MacMaster had disposed of an original will, in which her entire estate was to be divided among seven cousins.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Forensic examination of his computer revealed that the will document dated in November 2014 had not been created by him until March 19, 2015. Prosecutors argued that he had made the will while she was in hospital in order to defraud the true beneficiaries of her estate.

MacMaster, of Carburton Street, Fitzrovia, was charged with conspiracy to defraud in March 2017 and found guilty after a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court on May 10.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

On Thursday (June 28) the judge sentenced him to eight years in prison.

Morris Benhamu, 43, of Greenlands Lane, Hendon had also been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud but was acquitted by the jury on Thursday May 10.