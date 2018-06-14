The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man in his 60s is fighting for his life in hospital after collapsing in Chiswick High Road near the Best Western Hotel on Wednesday night (June 13).

Emergency services and Metropolitan Police attended reports of a man who had collapsed and suffered a head injury in Chiswick High Road at 11.30pm.

London Ambulance Service found the man with a seriously hurt at the scene and rushed him to a west London hospital, where police confirmed he remains in a "critical condition" on Thursday (June 14).

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 11.30pm on Wednesday to reports of a man collapsed and suffering a head injury in Chiswick High Road.





"London Ambulance Service attended and the man - believed aged in his 60s - was taken to a west London hospital for treatment; he remains there in a critical condition."

Chiswick High Road was closed in both directions between Chiswick Lane, Upham Park Road and Homefield Road, near Best Western Chiswick Palace hotel, following the incident.

The road reopened at around 8am on Thursday morning (June 14).

Hounslow Police are working establish how the man came to sustain his injuries.

