An "arrogant" man who came inches away from death after forcing his way through level crossing barriers and lifting his bike over has been sentenced.

George Caraska was caught on camera squeezing through the gap in level crossing barriers in North Sheen, Richmond, and yelling “I don't f***ing care, mate” at concerned onlookers.

The 49-year-old, of no fixed abode, angrily gestured at the train as it sped past after the driver blasted the horn on July 29 last year.

On Tuesday (January 30), Caraska pleaded guilty to disobeying a safety notice or sign and obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway by an unlawful act, willful omission or neglect.

He was ordered to pay fines and a court surcharge totalling £130 at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court when he appeared via video link for sentencing.

Assistant Chief Constable Robin Smith, from British Transport Police (BTP), has condemned Caraska's actions as “one of the most stupid, arrogant and dangerous things” he has seen in his “entire police service”.

He said: “Fortunately, Caraska was caught on camera and [the footage] widely shared on social media by members of the public who were as horrified by his actions as we were."

Assistant Chief Constable Smith added: "Disobeying a safety notice on the railway and obstructing a train is a serious matter.

"[It] could have resulted in death or injury to the train driver, passengers, Caraska himself and massive disruption and cost to the rail network.

“Not forgetting, of course, it would have been left to my staff and busy emergency services to deal with the aftermath.”

Before Caraska's sentencing, he had been summonsed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 9 last year, but he failed to attend and was subsequently arrested by the Metropolitan Police .

Assistant Chief Constable Smith added: “I am really pleased BTP officers have put this man before the courts.

“Their tenacity shows we are relentless in tracking down anyone who puts public safety at risk.

“Notices and barriers are there for a reason and anyone with a molecule of common sense knows that.

"Regrettably, in Caraska's case, common sense isn't all that common.”

