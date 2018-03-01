Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 20-year-old man who was found with a bottle of Lucozade filled with acid has been convicted after prosecutors proved he was “carrying it as a weapon”.

William Alberto, of Dovet Court, was found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon at Inner London Crown Court on Monday (February 26), the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The Lambeth resident was arrested after an incident in a store in Vauxhall on September 23 last year, when he was found with a bottle containing acid with a very strong PH of 1.

When asked if he had anything on him, Alberto said: “No, only my bottle of vinegar in my bag.”

After the Lucozade bottle was found, Alberto claimed he did not know what it contained and said it had been filled by his aunt and given to him to take to his mum.

Speaking after Alberto's court appearance, Peter Cockrill, of CPS London South, said the 20-year-old was carrying an “extremely dangerous acid”.

He said: “Despite his denials, it is clear William Alberto knew that the bottle he was carrying contained an extremely dangerous acid and could do serious life-long harm if thrown.

“Our prosecution was able to prove his story about vinegar was false and that he was really carrying it as a weapon ready to be used if needed.

“When people carry acid as a weapon, the CPS will work with the police to present a strong case in court, and make sure offenders face the consequences of their crime.”

Alberto will be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on March 23.

