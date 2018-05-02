The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 35-year-old man who allegedly threatened police officers while armed with a knife was tasered before being arrested on suspicion of “threats to kill” on Tuesday (May 1).

At around 12.40pm on Tuesday, Metropolitan Police was called a number of times to reports of a man armed with a knife in the area of The Terrace, Barnes.

Officers arrived and found a 35-year-old man at the scene. He allegedly threatened the officers and was tasered before being taken into police custody.

The 35-year-old, who did not need any medical treatment, was then arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, possession of a pointed or bladed article and affray.

He was taken to a west London police station where he was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and on suspicion of harassment for an unrelated matter.

The man remains in custody on Wednesday (May 2) and enquiries continue, police said.