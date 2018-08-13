The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested after allegedly being caught carrying acid concealed in an energy drink bottle.

Police officers in Brent have issued a stark warning after the alarming discovery on Saturday afternoon (August 11).

They found a corrosive substance disguised in a 500ml Lucozade Sports drinking bottle.

The incident on London's streets has been the latest in acid seizures as the number of acid attacks in the capital continues to rise.

Metropolitan Police officers in Brent took to social media to warn residents of their shocking finding.

"[Officers] have arrested a male for possession of a corrosive substance (acid) which was concealed in an energy drink," it tweeted.

"Zero Tolerance on all individuals who carry dangerous substances."

The arrest comes just four months after a man was left with life threatening injuries following an acid attack in Fulham Palace Road.

The year before a man was jailed for throwing acid at a teenager, permanently blinding the young victim in Osterley.