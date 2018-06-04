Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 37-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with a scam which targeted people suffering from “dangerous black magic” and left a woman £400,000 out of pocket.

Muhammed Ashraf, of no fixed abode, is wanted for questioning by officers in Hounslow in connection with a scam which defrauded a 57-year-old woman out of more than £400,000 over two years.

The victim told officers in November 2015 that she had received a leaflet through her door in March 2013 which claimed to provide services to people suffering from “dangerous black magic”.

She contacted the number on the leaflet and spoke to a man to ask about using the service, later agreeing to meet an unknown man – known as 'Suspect 1' – in Delamere Road, Southall .

In the property, the victim paid him £350 in return for his help and was led to believe this was a one-off payment and was not told the fees would later increase, police said.

'Suspect 1' then got in touch with the victim one week later to tell her that her problems were too complicated and that he needed more money to help with her black magic.

He claimed he needed an extra £90,000 but, after questioning the amount of money, the victim agreed to pay him £60,000 in cash instead.

Until November 2015, he and the victim met about once every two weeks, with him demanding money each time. When 'Suspect 1' could not meet, Ashraf allegedly arrived instead and collected the money.

Ashraf then told the victim that Suspect 1 had passed away and made her delete any contact number or messages from him from her phone, police said.

When the victim questioned Ashraf about what was going on, he told her that he needed to go back to India to do further work. She found this suspicious and reported it to police.

Three weeks later, the victim saw Ashraf driving a blue Hyundai with the registration AD14 NAZ in Southall. Police say this was the last time he was seen.

Appealing for anyone who has seen Ashraf to come forward, DC Ben Lawrence-Smith from Hounslow CID said the 37-year-old “may be residing in the Midlands”.

He said: “Although this offence happened a number of years ago, we still appeal to the public for their help in locating Ashraf.

"Ashraf is an Asian male who at the time of his alleged involvement in defrauding the victim had a beard and moustache. He is known to sometimes use the surname Ali, and may be residing in the Midlands."

Anyone with any information can contact police at Hounslow CID on 020 8247 6160. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.