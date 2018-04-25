The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been exposing himself to women on the Tube as they travel up and down the Metropolitan Line - over a nine month period.

The public's help is needed for police to catch the pervert who has exposed himself on four occasions between June 27, 2017, and March 10 this year.

On each occasion, the man has sat opposite a lone woman, pretended to go to sleep and then has exposed himself, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

A spokesperson for the force said: "He has touched himself inappropriately, whilst watching the women through half-closed eyes.

"The offences took place on trains between Baker Street and Northwood Hills , West Harrow to Finchley Road and Green Park to Wembley Park."

(Image: British Transport Police)

BTP officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 328 of April 24.