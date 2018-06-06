The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 25-year-old man wanted in connection with the stabbing of a mum and baby in Feltham on Monday has handed himself in to police .

Rehan Khan was sought by police in connection with the vicious attack on a 32-year-old mum-of-four and her eleven-month-old baby boy on Monday evening (June 4).

A mum named locally as Salma Sheikh and her baby son were attacked at their Swinfield Close home at around 7pm.

Ms Sheikh, 32, was left with non life-threatening injuries while her baby boy remains in a critical condition.

Police launched an appeal to find Khan and released a mugshot of him following the double stabbing. He was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.

Metropolitan Police confirmed Khan handed himself in to a west London police station on Wednesday morning (June 6).

Khan was then arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Police thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.

A Metropolitan Police spokeman said: "Khan was being sought in relation to an incident at a house in Swinfield Close on Monday, where a 32-year-old woman and an 11-month-old boy were found suffering stab injuries.

"The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The boy remains in a critical but stable condition."

Enquiries into the incident continue.