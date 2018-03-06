The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been fined for wasting police time after telling a 999 controller his wife was threatening suicide when he actually wanted a leak in his ceiling fixed.

Police at Kensington and Chelsea were left aghast when they attended the scene in the Royal borough on Saturday night (March 3).

In a tweet posted the following day, the borough police warned the public not to abuse the system.

The tweet read: "Officers responded to a call from a male claiming his wife was threatening to end her life by jumping off their balcony last night.

"This was NOT the case, he simply wanted us to look at the leak in his ceiling... Don’t abuse the system, please only call 999 in an emergency #police"

As social media users responded to the post, police said the hoax caller had been fined, and added: "We will not tolerate it."

One response to the police tweet read: “What a waste of time! You guys could had been helping somebody who really was in trouble!!!

"Hope you gave them the talk...”

