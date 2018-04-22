The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who reportedly threatened to self-harm after climbing on the tracks at Southall station allegedly spat at and assaulted police officers who came to help him.

Officers from Ealing borough police attended the National Rail station and tried to talk the man away from danger but he refused to engage with them, according to Metropolitan Police.

Trains running in and out of Southall station were halted for an hour on Sunday morning (April 22) after reports a person was nearly hit by a train.

Met Police have confirmed officers was called to the scene at around 8.45am.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "Police were called to reports of a man threatening to self-harm after climbing on the tracks at Southall railway station.

"Officers from Ealing attended and attempted to speak with him - he refused to engage with the officers."

The spokesperson added the man was detained "for his own safety" and during this process he is alleged to have assaulted police officers and spat at them.

Two officers have attended a south London hospital for treatment.

No arrests were made and an investigation is underway, being led by British Transport police.

Emergency service vehicles were lined up in South Road, outside the station as they attended to the incident, which British Transport Police (BTP) called a 'near miss'.

Heathrow Connect updated customers at just after 10am that trains were running on time after the incident.

British Transport Police has also been contacted for comment.