A police officer was taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked by a man who he was trying to arrest after a stabbing on a residential street in Feltham.

Officers were called to Tachbrook Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning (September 13).

A 50-year-old man was discovered with serious injuries at the scene and it is believed he was stabbed with "blunt force", the Metropolitan Police have said.

A heated struggle between police and a 22-year-old suspect armed with a metal pole is alleged to have broken out, resulting in one of the officers being injured and taken to hospital.

The man was Tasered and was later arrested.

"Police were called on Wednesday at 3.50am to reports of a stabbing in Tachbrook Road, Feltham," getwestlondon was told.

"Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and a 50-year-old man was found with serious blunt force trauma injuries.

"He was taken to a west London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Whilst officers were on scene a 22-year-old man was seen in possession of a metal pole.

"He assaulted officers and a Taser was discharged. He was taken to hospital where he is currently under arrest for assault on police and grievous bodily harm.

"An officer was also taken to hospital with minor injuries following the assault."

It was added that enquiries are ongoing and officers from the West Area Command Unit are investigating the incident.