A man has been taken to hospital after receiving a head injury during an attack in Ruislip in the early hours of Saturday (July 28).

A team from the Met Police was called to the scene on Southbourne Gardens at around 5.30am by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to reports of an assault.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital by his family. Police are yet to make any arrests and their investigations are continuing.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 5.30am on Saturday, July 28 to a report of a man injured following an assault.

"Officers attended. A man, believed to be in his 40s, was at the scene with a head injury.

"He was taken by family members to a west London hospital. We await an update on his condition."

"If you have any information about this incident, call police on 101 quoting CAD 1461/28JUL, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

LAS has also been contacted for further information.