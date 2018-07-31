The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is in hospital after suffering stab wounds during a late night assault in Cricklewood on Monday.

At around 11.55pm, police were called to reports of a man having been attacked in Cricklewood Lane.

Officers arrived alongside London Ambulance Service paramedics and found an injured man in the street.

The victim, believed to be aged in his 30s, had suffered stab wounds including a "deep laceration" to his leg.

(Image: MPS Barnet)

He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which were deemed not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and an investigation into the assault continues.

A picture from the scene shows Cricklewood Lane, between the A5 (Cricklewood Broadway) and Lichfield Road, closed as emergency services remained at the scene into the early hours of the morning.

(Image: TfL)

A police spokesman said: "Officers responded to a male who was collapsed in Cricklewood and had sustained stab wounds including a large, deep laceration to a leg.

"Advanced first aid was given and a haemostatic gauze applied [before] LAS conveyed him to hospital."

"Police were called at approximately 11.55pm on Monday, July 30 to reports of a man assaulted in Cricklewood Lane," a spokesman for Scotland Yard added.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found the victim - believed to be aged in his 30s - suffering a slash wound to the leg. He has been taken to a central London hospital for treatment.

"His condition is not life threatening. [There have been] no arrests and enquiries continue."