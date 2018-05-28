The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who was stabbed more than once in Uxbridge has been airlifted to hospital.

Metropolitan Police officers based in Hillingdon were called to reports of a stabbing in Violet Avenue at 2.44pm on Monday (May 28).

A Met Police spokesman said: "Officers and London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended and found a man in his twenties suffering from stab wounds.

"He has been airlifted to hospital.

"We await a full update on his injuries."

The spokesman added no arrests have been made after the stabbing and a crime scene remains in place.

You can follow the latest updates on the incident in our blog here.

The Transport for London (TfL) bus alerts Twitter account tweeted at 3.42pm that buses were being diverted away from the area.

The tweet read: "Routes U1 U3 are diverted via Park View and Colham Green following Violet Avenue, UB8 closure due to a road traffic collision."

It is not yet known if there was a separate crash or if buses are being diverted due to the stabbing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD4386/28May.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.