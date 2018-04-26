The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man was repeatedly stabbed in the back in Hanworth Road, Hounslow on Wednesday night (April 25).

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to the stabbing shortly after 10pm.

The 21-year-old victim was found at the scene with "a number of stab wounds to his back."

He was rushed to west London hospital by LAS where he is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Hanworth Road, Hounslow at 10.13pm on Wednesday to reports of an assault.





"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A 21-year-old male had suffered a number of stab wounds to his back.



"The victim was taken by London Ambulance Service to a west London hospital where his condition has been deemed not life threatening or life changing."

(Image: Google)

Richmond police are investigating the attack and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.



Anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet come forward should call Richmond Police by dialing 101, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.