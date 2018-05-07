The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man was stabbed in a quiet Perivale residential road after an argument with a driver.

Police believe the residents of the street were questioning the driver of a blue car which had been driving erratically through the narrow residential street.

They think the suspect, who was driving a blue car, produced a knife and stabbed a 43-year-old man before driving off.

Both Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service attended Buckingham Avenue after a call at 9pm on Saturday (May 6). The 43-year-old victim was rushed to a north London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The man's injuries are understood by police to be non life-threatening.

Detectives investigating the stabbing have not yet made any arrests and enquiries continue.

Police in Ealing would like to speak with anyone who saw the suspect leaving Buckingham Avenue who hasn't already come forward.

Detectives are also keen to speak with two women who were seen in a silver Volkswagen Golf shortly before the stabbing. Police believe they may have valuable information in their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact officers at Ealing via 101 quoting reference 7026/6May.